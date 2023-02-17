The Sellwood neighborhood's Holler will donate some of its final proceeds to local schools and sports teams

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Finding an establishment that keeps children and adults entertained during all of the big games can be troublesome for sports-loving parents. One kid-friendly spot has done exactly that for Portland families but will be closing down this February.

After nearly three years in the Sellwood neighborhood, Holler sports bar and restaurant has announced that it will serve customers for the last time on Sunday, Feb. 26.

“Sadly our industry has become all too familiar with this story, but opening during Covid and managing all that comes along with it as a brand new business, we did all we could, for as long as we could,” Holler said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Holler officially opened for take-out orders in July 2020 but didn’t allow people to dine in until April 2021. After opening its doors, the restaurant became a go-to place for parents to enjoy food and drinks during sports games as their kids played arcade games.

The bar is owned by Holler Hospitality group, led by chef Doug Adams and business partner Jen Quist. The duo also owns Abigail Hall, Bullard Tavern and Holler Treats — all of which are still open.

Adams was a third-place finalist on Top Chef Boston and a semifinalist for the James Beard 2016 Rising Star Chef of the Year award. He brought his chef prowess to Holler, which many locals have argued has the best fried chicken sandwich in Portland.

Holler used its social media announcement to thank the regulars and staff members who supported the establishment within the past few years. According to the Instagram post, Holler will donate some of its final proceeds to the schools and little league teams who helped keep the business open.

This includes the parents and children of Sellwood Middle School, Southeast Portland Little League, Llewellyn Elementary and St. Agatha Catholic School.