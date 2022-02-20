‘This is heartbreaking’: City leaders react to Normandale Park shooting

One person was killed and five were injured in a shooting that occurred Saturday evening at Normandale Park in Portland (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland city leaders are reacting following a mass shooting Saturday night in Normandale Park that killed one person and wounded five others around the same time a protest was taking place.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m., which was around the same time a march protesting the shooting death of Amir Locke, a Black man shot and killed by Minneapolis police, was slated to happen, according to social media announcements.

Earlier that evening, a person was shot and killed by a Portland police officer in SW Portland after officers responded to a disturbance call; no other details were immediately released in that shooting.

Commissioner Carmen Rubio called the shooting a “stark reminder” that the city needs to improve public safety. Rubio’s office released the following statement:

“We are awaiting more details, but I’m deeply saddened for those affected by last night’s violence. Last night’s violence is a stark reminder that the collective work of government and community groups must get to the root causes of gun violence. We must continue to move the gears toward building a community-centered public safety ecosystem and tackle this issue once and for all. As Parks Commissioner, it is my priority that our parks remain welcoming and safe community spaces.”

Commissioner Mingus Mapps said Portland has a “public safety crisis.” Here is the full statement from his office:

“I am awaiting details about the tragedy at Normandale Park last night. My thoughts are with the victims and the first responders. We have a public safety crisis, and it is affecting everyone.”

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said she is waiting for more details to come to light from the shooting, but said that protesting for racial justice should be protected. Hardesty’s office released the following statement:

“This is heartbreaking. I am closely following developments around the violence that took place last night and awaiting more information. My thoughts are with the victims families and loved ones, and all those harmed. While we need more information about what transpired, I can say that protesting for racial justice should never endanger those exercising their 1st amendment rights.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office told KOIN 6 News he is “closely monitoring the situation with Police Chief Chuck Lovell” and will speak on the shooting once more information is available.

The Portland Police Bureau was scheduled to hold a press conference on Saturday evening shootings, but two minutes into the meeting, apparent protesters at the scene interrupted the conference and it was canceled as a result.

KOIN 6 News has also reached out to Commissioner Day Ryan for comment and will update the story if we receive a statement.