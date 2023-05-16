PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Metro announced it has started a “corrective action plan” after finding Multnomah County underspent for the regional Supportive Housing Services fund — which helps fund services for people in the tri-county area facing homelessness.

In a press release, Metro said it found the spending gap in the county’s data from late October to December 2022.

In a May 12 letter to Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services Director Daniel Field, Metro Housing Department Director Patricia Rojas said the county’s financial report to the Supportive Housing Services Oversight Committee showed “a material deviation of over $27 million between the spend-down plan and the actuals for Quarter 2.”

According to a letter sent by Rojas to the homeless services director, Metro met with the county’s supportive housing leadership after identifying the lack of spending to find ways to further invest in the program.

According to the Rojas’ letter, “the county’s suggested changes did not meet Metro’s expectations for performance improvements.”

Metro says it initiated the corrective action plan last week and is monitoring the spending.

The regional Supportive Housing Services fund distributes money to Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties for services to help get people facing homelessness off the streets and provide them with housing and services to stay in housing. The funds also go towards emergency rent assistance and the construction of new shelter beds.

The supportive housing services program was approved by voters in May 2020 and launched in July 2021, Metro said.

“This Corrective Action Plan will include immediate steps that can be taken to get more Supportive Housing Services money out the door and provide help, housing services and dignity to the people the program is designed to help,” Metro said in a press release.

“This is unacceptable from any perspective,” said Patricia Rojas, director of Metro’s housing department. “Metro will actively work with Multnomah County, the chair and the new director of the Joint Office to create changes that put their programs on the right track. Our community goal is to address challenges head-on and to permanently end homelessness. We can, and we have to, do this faster and more efficiently.”

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson said Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson intends to “correct course” and said Metro will be directly involved in the action plan.

Peterson added that “people are relying on these services, and we have a responsibility to communicate to the public how these funds will be deployed.”