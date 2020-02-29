Thousands expected for Womxn’s March and rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of demonstrators are expected to take part in the annual Womxn’s March PDX Sunday in downtown Portland.

The event begins with a rally at noon in the South Park Blocks at Portland State University. Then a “short, lively march” will begin there at 1 p.m. Organizers said this march will remember and honor women “who struggled as early pioneers, suffragettes, civil rights activists and warriors for our rights.”

The “x” in the spelling of women for the event is “to recognize the importance of inclusion of people targeted by sexism,” their website states, adding Seattle and Denver are also now using this spelling.

In 2019, about 3500 people attended the rally and march.

The Womxn’s March, billed as a family-friendly event, has a number of different sponsors, with a fiscal sponsorship from the YWCA of Greater Portland.