Thousands of illegal pills seized from SE Portland apartment

The investigation was one of the largest pill seizures by MCSO's SIU.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 10,000 illegal pills and four firearms were seized from a Southeast Portland apartment Thursday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office carried out a search warrant at Wimbledon Court Apartments where they found a large amount of illegal substances in a 41-year-old Portland man’s apartment.

MCSO’s Special Investigation Unit discovered over 6,000 tablets of Xanax, nearly 2,000 tablets of Valium and 150 suspected fentanyl pills. Officials also found 1,000 doses of LSD, three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, two pounds of marijuana, more than 100 grams of heroin, 80 grams of methamphetamine and various other illicit drugs.

“Ready to use” meth kits were found.

Four guns were also seized.

MCSO’s SIU found four firearms at the SE Portland apartment

The suspect’s name was listed on the pill’s packaging. Authorities said some of the drugs were stashed in soda cans, which known to be used by dealers to hide the drugs.

A detective assigned to the SIU from the Gresham Police Department led the investigation.

Officials are not identifying the suspect at this time as the investigation is ongoing.