Thousands of origami boxes represent lives lost to gun violence

Spectators stare at tens of thousands of Soul Boxes on display in Washington DC. The boxes represent lives lost to gun violence. Photo courtesy Soul Box

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland-based non-profit is organizing a display in Washington DC to remember the lives lost to gunfire violence in America in the last few years.

Soul Box, which is headquartered in Portland, makes and collects hand-folded origami boxes to raise awareness and call for change in gun violence. Over the weekend, the non-profit set up a somber memorial at the National Mall in the U.S. capital to honor the lives lost.

“We just can’t have guns be a way to solve problems, a way to self expression because this is what happens. You end up with, you know, thousands, and thousands, and thousands of tragic, unnecessary deaths.

There were 36,000 Soul Boxes on display under one pavilion. That represents the number of gunfire deaths in the U.S. in just one year.

The pavilion stretched more than 800 feet to show all the boxes.