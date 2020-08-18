‘Thousands’ of street racers ‘have no concern for anyone’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skye Holmes spends hours the day after street racers invade an industrial park in North Portland cleaning up the mess left behind — car parts, piles of tires, broken beer bottles and feces.

Street racers have been congregating by the hundreds, even thousands, every weekend since the protests in downtown Portland began more than 80 days ago. This past weekend the street racers even made flyers for the event and had food trucks on location feeding them.

“It was thousands of people down here this past weekend,” Holmes told KOIN 6 News. “It just seems they have no concern for anyone except having fun.”

She pointed to rubber everywhere. Rubber burns in other ways. Two weeks ago, a brush fire started during one of the street racing gatherings blackened grass next to several buildings.

Holmes said when she calls Portland police she gets “no response half the time. Saturday I called because of drifting and I got a call 45 minutes later. And they said they couldn’t respond.”

A PPB spokesperson told KOIN 6 News street racing is a dangerous problem, but the big gatherings are resource intensive and many times the bureau doesn’t have enough officers to respond.

“The police need their funding back, for one thing,” Holmes said. “Without funding they don’t have manpower. And without manpower they are not going to send one officer down her when there are 500+ people down here.”