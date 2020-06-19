Thousands seek justice for ‘murdered’ black transgender woman

Tete Gulley was found hanging from a tree at a Portland park in May of 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A medical examiner ruled Tete Gulley’s death a suicide after she was found hanging from a tree more than a year ago. But her friends and family disagree, claiming Portland police didn’t follow important leads in the case.

Tete, who was also known as “Otis,” was 31 when she was found dead on May 27, 2019, at Rocky Butte Park in Northeast Portland. She was a black transgender woman who was homeless at the time of her death.

Records of Tete’s autopsy still haven’t been released, despite open records requests from two media outlets. The Oregon State Medical Examiner said there isn’t sufficient public interest.

But Tete’s family believes an online petition proves otherwise.

The petition on Change.org has been signed by more than 622,800 people. It calls on the Portland Police Bureau and the Oregon State Medical Examiner to release the autopsy paperwork.

The petition also demands the PPB be held accountable for “failure to investigate critical evidence of witnesses and key suspects and to remedy this negligence immediately.”

Tete’s family believes she didn’t take her own life but was rather the victim of foul play.

Cameron Whitten is the founder and executive director of Brown Hope and the co-founder of the Black Resilience Fund. He was working at the Portland Q Center the day he received a call from Tete’s family.

“Hearing the story of Tete, who was truly a gift to this community, and the egregious way her body was found was awful,” Whitten said. “Many people in the community believe Tete Gulley was murdered.”

Whitten told KOIN 6 News her family reached out to him after being ignored by investigators. He said he called an elected official, then called the medical examiner and was told they wouldn’t carry out an autopsy.

When asked why, Whitten said, “There is a huge devaluing of houseless black trans people.”

According to the Change.org petition, Tete’s friends claim some transient people witnessed Tete being murdered by a person who had a history of violence, especially toward transgender women. They also believe someone has a video.

During their investigation last year, Portland police said they were working with Tete’s family to get more information about tracking down that possible video.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to the PPB and is waiting to receive a response.