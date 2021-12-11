Thousands without power across Portland metro area

Several thousand people are without power after multiple outages happened Saturday morning across Portland, according to Portland General Electric. (Screenshot/Portland General Electric)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several thousand people are without power after multiple outages happened Saturday morning across Portland, according to Portland General Electric.

PGE’s outage detection map shows the largest single outage occurred around 7:09 a.m. near the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. It has left about 3,047 people without power, and the electric company does not yet know when power will be restored.

About 2,206 customers were impacted by an outage in North Portland near University Park and the St. Johns neighborhoods, PGE said. That outage struck around 8:54 a.m. and there is no estimate for when power will be back on there.

In Southwest Portland, 1,533 more customers lost power around 6:23 a.m. near the intersection of SW Scholls Ferry Road and SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway. PGE expects to have the lights back on by 11:30 a.m. for that area.

About 2,074 people lost power around 7:53 a.m. near the Hazelwood and Russell neighborhoods. Crews have been dispatched to restore power, although PGE has not given an estimated time. Hundreds more customers lost power near the Centennial neighborhood in two separate outages that hit at 8:02 and 8:13 a.m., per data from PGE’s map.

In Hillsboro, about 1,800 people were without power near the corner of East Main Street and Northeast 24th Avenue. The outage happened at about 6:40 a.m., and power appears to have been largely restored in the area, according to PGE’s outage map.

At 7:08 a.m., another outage hit 439 customers near the corner of SE Tualatin Highway and 13th Avenue. PGE expects to have power restored to them by noon.

Dozens of households are also without electricity in Lake Oswego, Multnomah, Beaverton and Tigard. The largest single outage among them is in Tigard, which shows about 180 people lost power around 5:36 a.m. PGE estimates the company will have power restored to customers there by 9:15 a.m.

As of 8:15 a.m., the cause of nearly every major outage is still being investigated.

Outages and power restorations are changing by the minute. PGE’s outage detection map updates data for the metro area every 10 minutes.

The outages have struck amid a wave of heavy rain and wind. KOIN 6 meteorologists forecasted stormy weather to impact the metro area heaviest Saturday morning and then taper off in the afternoon.

KOIN 6 News will update this article as information becomes available.