Participants could win Trail Blazers tickets, hotel stays and more with a Ticket to Dine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting on Friday, Travel Portland’s inaugural Ticket to Dine will reward people who support food businesses located in Old Town and Downtown Portland.

From Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 26, customers who dine at participating restaurants will receive a “Ticket to Dine” after buying an entrée. Each ticket is a scratch-off that gives patrons a chance to win one of three special prizes.

In January, a Downtown Portland Clean & Safe report showed that downtown foot traffic had increased by 25.7% from 2021 to 2022. Even though foot traffic had improved, the data revealed that 2022’s numbers were only at 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

This new event was designed not only to boost foot traffic, but to encourage Portlanders to patronize local food businesses.

Ticket to Dine organizer Shauna Noah O’Connor says the Rose City is known for its food, but the dining scene has changed significantly in recent years due to restaurant openings, closures and relocations.

“Ticket to Dine is an invitation to get people back down to central Portland to rediscover the eateries that make our city so special,” O’Connor said in a statement.

More than 40 restaurants are participating in Ticket to Dine, including AFURI Ramen and Dumpling, Portland City Grill and Mother’s Bistro. Find the full list here.

“We’d love to entice people back to downtown Portland for delicious food,” Mother’s Bistro Owner and Chef Lisa Schroeder said. “It’s been a challenging time for restaurant owners, and we’re proud to be part of Ticket to Dine. We look forward to feeding patrons old and new — and maybe even passing out a winning ticket.”

One winning ticket holder will receive a prize called “The Ultimate Staycation,” which grants the person a one-night stay at the luxury The Nines Hotel in Downtown Portland, as well as two passes to local attractions such as the Oregon Zoo, Lan Su Chinese Garden and Pittock Mansion. Winners of this prize will additionally receive a $100 gift certificate to Portland’5 Center for the Arts.

Participants can also win “The Golden Dining Package,” which includes gift certificates to all of the participating restaurants and a pair of tickets to an eight-course, pre-fixe meal at Tercet. This dinner is typically priced at $300.

Then, there’s “The BIG Sports Package.” The sports package includes a night stay at the Hotel deLuxe, two tickets to Portland Timbers, Winterhawks and Trail Blazers match-ups, and an Adidas gift card worth $500.