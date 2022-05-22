PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What started as a tribute to old vinyl records on YouTube has now become the newest music store in Portland.

Too Many Records held their grand opening Sunday at their store, 1854 North Lombard. Owner Matt Kessler, who started the YouTube channel that has more than 5 million views, said the brick-and-mortar store will be more than just a place to buy records.

Shoppers browse through the bins at Too Many Records, 1854 N. Lombard, in Portland, May 22, 2022 (KOIN)

“I want to have live performances so I want to give local artists a chance to play music in an intimate setting,” Kessler told KOIN 6 News. “I want to build a music community out here in Portland where people can come in and listen to music and (have) listening parties.”

Kessler also started a record label that has released 14 albums. They show off his love for the analog style of listening to music.