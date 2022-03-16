PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Traffic is moving slowly along the Fremont Bridge Wednesday morning after lanes were closed due to police activity.

The police presence reportedly stems from a mental health crisis, but no confirmed details are available.

At 12:19 p.m., the Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted that activity was “wrapping up” but drivers should expect continued delays as the traffic jam clears. Officials asked drivers to stay alert while traveling through the area.

Drivers can check the status of roadways on ODOT’s interactive map.