Train derails, strikes overpass in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A train derailed in North Portland on Tuesday morning, with one train car striking an overpass.

Photo courtesy: PBOT

According to Union Pacific, three empty train cars came off the tracks as crews were attempting to move empty rail cars out of the Port of Portland around 6:15 a.m. One of the empty cars struck the North Lombard Street overpass. Portland Bureau of Transportation said bridge inspectors are currently on the scene to assess the damage.

N Lombard Street is closed from North Roberts Avenue to North Terminal Road for all traffic until further notice, but PBOT says north access to Terminal 4 is still open. They are working on getting more lanes open.

No injuries resulted from the crash, according to Union Pacific. They are evaluating the scene and will begin removing the rail cars once necessary evidence is gathered.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.