‘Transparency’: Portland Gear hikes prices over supply issue

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Gear’s Instagram is usually filled with branded shirts and hats to honor the Rose City, but the owner told customers in a post that prices would be increasing ahead of the holidays.

Marcus Harvey, who is the owner of Portland Gear, said the price increases are due to supply chain issues that many other businesses are also struggling with. Specifically, the letter to customers said the cost of producing and printing products has gone up significantly in the last couple of months.

“Just top down from the screen printers that we work with,” said Harvey. “Them being able to get blanks, ink and materials that they need. It’s being felt everywhere.”

Portland Gear first opened seven years ago and sells branded hats, shirts and sweatshirts. So far, the local business has 86,000 followers on Instagram.

Portland Gear is feeling the pinch due to supply chain issues and customers will be paying more for products ahead of the holiday season. (KOIN)

When Harvey announced the price increases on the page, there were mixed reactions from customers.

One user wrote that Portland Gear’s products were already overpriced while most comments said they appreciated the transparency.

“No one wants to pay more for stuff and no one wants to charge more for it. But it’s just kind of the only way of doing it right now is to kind of offset some of those costs is to increase prices by a little bit,” Harvey said.

He added that the business is seeing about a 20% price increase for products across the board.

When asked why he decided to share the price increases with customers, Harvey said, “We’re a brand that’s been built on our relationship with our customers with transparency and authenticity. So, this seemed like a logical step rather than – we could have just raised prices, and no one probably would have noticed.”

The clothing store will also be missing 10,000 of its iconic turquoise retail bags ahead of the holidays because of supply chain issues. Harvey plans to use brown paper craft bags as a substitute.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, customers will see prices go up by a couple of dollars on Portland Gear merchandise. The owner suggests for people to shop early to guarantee products ahead of the holiday season.