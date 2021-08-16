Trash, graffiti becoming growing concern on Portland-area freeways

ODOT got $2 million for 2 years to help with clean up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is growing concern about trash and graffiti along Portland area freeways as homeless camps continue to grow.

Portland and state officials told KOIN 6 News they are spending millions of dollars on clean up efforts, with the City of Portland spending an additional $1 million to deal with campsite clean up and adding more trucks and crews.

ODOT told KOIN 6 News the legislature gave them $2 million for the next two years to help pay for cleaning up, but are still working out the contract with independent companies to do the work.

However, with trash removal plans being developed, another issue is graffiti. KOIN 6 News saw plenty of places where graffiti had been removed but then replaced with more along Interstates 5, 205 and 405.

The city and state are putting more money into cleanup efforts, but both admit the problem keeps growing faster than they can handle it.