Tree arrives in Portland to kick off holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Douglas fir arrives at Pioneer Courthouse Square it always means the holidays are upon us.

The 75-foot tree grown on sustainable forestlands near Gaston was once again donated to the city by Stimson Lumber. It will arrive around noon on a truck from Redmond Heavy Hauling and then lifted into place.

Stimson Lumber has donated a tree for the Portland holidays every year since 2009.

Over the next 2 weeks the tree will be decorated and then lit up the day after Thanksgiving in the early evening.

