Tree cut down at World’s Smallest Park in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stump of the tiny Douglas fir is all that’s left at the world’s smallest park on SW Naito Parkway.

It appears the tree at Portland’s Mill Ends Park was cut down. Many people are scratching their heads over why.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Mark Ross with Portland Parks & Rec said it’s gratifying to see so many people express their concerns about the tree at Mill Ends Park.

“It appears that someone did cut and remove the tree. Perhaps someone whose heart is two sizes two small? That’s just speculation,” Ross said. “The leprechaun family which lives at the park is visiting family in Ireland for the holidays, but we’ve notified them about the loss. Our staff will evaluate the adjacent park topography and plantings, and find a suitable new tree to plant in the park. Portland Parks & Recreation will not be filing a police report in this instance. The cost of a replacement tree is estimated at around $3-5, though there has already been at least one offer of a donation to mitigate that cost.

Mill Ends Park is located in the median strip of Southwest Naito Parkway near Southwest Taylor Street.

It’s the smallest park in the world — measuring a whopping 2 feet in diameter, according to Guinness World Records.

The 452-square-inch space was created in the 1940s by a journalist named Dick Fagan.

Mill Ends Park was fittingly dedicated as an official city park on Saint Patrick’s Day in 1976.

