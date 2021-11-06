Tree limbs fall in Portland metro; 2 die, one hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died and another was hurt in separate incidents where trees and limbs fell in the Portland metro area.

A Google Street View image of Thousand Acres Dog Park in Troutdale, November 6, 2021

A teenager who was part of a group planting trees at Thousand Acres Dog Park was hit and killed by a falling limb, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the park along Crown Point Hwy in Troutdale around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Despite emergency efforts, the teen died at the scene, officials said.

The Outdoor Project website said the Sandy River Delta Park, “better known by locals as Thousand Acres, is the off-leash mecca of Portland with 1,400 acres of open field.”

In the other incident, a “huge tree branch” fell on two people who were camping at Northeast Sandy and 118th, Portland police said. One person died and another was taken to the hospital. Authorities said an arborist was called to the scene to handle the severely deteriorated tree.

No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story.