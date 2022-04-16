PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a week since a rare April winter storm dropped snow on Portland, hundreds of trees are still blocking roads citywide.

Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mark Ross told KOIN 6 News they have crews working on 700 tree emergency calls. That number is comparable to the winter ice storm in 2021. Their goal is to get the roads cleared first and then clean up the debris later.

“If you see a bunch of wood piled on the sidewalk that city crews have done, just be patient. We’ll be back within several week or so to get that,” Ross said. “Our limited capacity is best spent on addressing other emergencies in clearing safety hazards so we’re doing our best right now and we’re all in this together.”

If you’re looking for a tree code permit application, Parks and Rec asks for your patience there, too. The team that normally works on that process is helping out on the tree clean up.

The bureau expects it will take a few weeks to finish all the clean up.