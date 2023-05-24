The board walked out of the room to continue the meeting virtually

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Commuters in Portland will need to set aside more bus money in 2024 after TriMet voted to approve a fare increase during a budget meeting Wednesday afternoon.

In its first Adult fare increase in more than a decade, TriMet’s Board of Directors approved a price hike of 30 cents for standard 2.5-hour tickets – leading to a public protest at the meeting.

As of Jan. 1, 2024, adult and LIFT paratransit tickets will cost $2.80 and honored citizen and youth tickets will cost $1.40. Adult day passes will cost $5.60 and honored citizen and youth passes will cost $2.80.

The board voted 6-1 to increase fares as protestors gathered outside. The board members walked out of the room to continue the meeting virtually as protestors fought the price hike.

“We’re going to continue and I’m going to speak next and if any one of you opens your mouth we’re going virtual…” said Trimet Board President Linda Simmons before members left the room.

The board continued the meeting in the next room behind a closed door manned by two security guards. Protestors stood outside the door, chanting and calling board members “cowards.”

TriMet issued the following statement after the vote:

“The FY2024 budget includes $825.4 million in day-to-day operating expenses and $328.3 million in capital and operating projects. Along with those expenses and other financial requirements, the budget comes to $1.93 billion. It incorporates a fare increase, which was approved by the Board moments before the final adoption of the budget.”

