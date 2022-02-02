TriMet bus driver maced by passenger while driving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A TriMet bus driver was attacked by a passenger just before 7 p.m. Tuesday while he was behind the wheel.

Driver Christopher Day said the passenger sprayed him with mace while driving the nine bus near Southeast Powell and 182nd.

Day said he’s not suffering from permanent injuries, but this is the third time he’s been attacked on the job.

“I was able to recover from the burning effects and all that stuff. Now, I’m sort of dealing with the mental, the fear and the anger that is taking place right now. I took today off to be able to decompress and get my thoughts together,” Day explained.

No arrests have been made, but police are looking for the attacker.

TriMet issued a statement saying, in part, “TriMet values our operators, and we aim to support them when a highly emotional or traumatic event happens.”