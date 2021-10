Trimet bus was struck by a bullet on 10/28/2021. (Courtesy of PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Trimet bus was struck by a bullet on Southwest 5th Avenue and Oak Street Thursday night.

The shot was discharged during a fight between two people nearby, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Both individuals ran off and have not been found.



Police said the driver and one passenger were on the bus when the incident occurred.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-302333.