PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Attention, Portland-area creatives. Public transit agency TriMet is looking for local artists to design bus murals in honor of Black History Month and Women’s History Month next year.

“These monthly acknowledgments are an opportunity for all members of the community to learn more about the traditions, history, contributions and experiences of individuals from historically marginalized cultures,” TriMet explained. “Because the celebration of these legacies need not be limited to the calendar month, each bus with a commemorative wrap circulates throughout the service district for a year.

For the past 25 years, TriMet’s Public Art program has featured the skill and versatility of local visual artists by showcasing their work on bus wraps. The individuals or groups chosen to do the Celebrating Diversity Bus Murals will be next on the developing list of artists who add color to the streets of Portland and surrounding areas.

The winning designers will receive $4,000 to go toward the project.

The submission deadline for the Black History Month applicants is 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. For Women’s History Month, the deadline is Monday, Nov. 21.

People from Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties are eligible for the contest. TriMet will consider a variety of artistic mediums, including illustration and graphic design. The agency also strongly encourages creatives with marginalized identities to apply.

Artists are expected to match the Celebrating Diversity Bus Murals’ overall theme of “All Are Welcome” and create something that raises awareness of cross-cultural learning. The art should either center culture by “showcasing art, food, language, literature, and/or music,” or center history by “showcasing an event(s), people, achievements and/or milestones.”

A committee of TriMet staff members will judge applicants based on photos of previous work, their statement of interest and their ability to finish the design on time using the allocated budget.

Once chosen, the Black History Month design will be installed by Friday, Feb. 3. The Women’s History Month design will be installed by Friday, March 3.

Further details on each design application can be found here and here.

In July 2023, TriMet will honor Disability Pride Month as well.