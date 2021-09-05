TriMet implements bus route changes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Sunday, TriMet says it will be speeding up trips and improving reliability on several bus lines.

TriMet says it evaluated service levels and the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic before deciding on improvements it could implement before the fall season. It says the new adjustments will match ridership and traffic conditions.

In Northwest Portland, TriMet says it is separating the Thurman section from the rest of Line 15-Belmont/NW 23rd. Line 15 will continue to service its primary route between Northwest Portland and the Gateway Transit Center.

A new bus, Line 26-Thurman/NW 18th, will serve existing stops on Northwest 18th Avenue, 19th Avenue, and Thurman Street, as well as at Providence Park.

In Washington County, TriMet is combining Line 93-Tigard/Sherwood and Line 94-Pacific Hwy/Sherwood. This means people who use the current line 94 will gain weekend and holiday service. The combined line will go by the line number 94.

In Oregon City, Line 32-Oatfield will begin serving Oregon City High School. TriMet says the completion of the Meyers Road extension provides better access to the school at the southern end of the route. After stopping for riders at the high school, the bus will go to Clackamas Community College.

TriMet is making a small adjustment to Line 11-Rivergate/Marine Dr. by eliminating a low-ridership portion of Line 11. The agency hopes this will speed up buses through the industrial employment corridor.

To help improve speeds on Line 19-Woodstock/Glisan, TriMet says it will reduce the number of trips serving Union Manor and the Rex Loop while continuing to provide service along the entire line.

On Line 39-Lewis & Clark, TriMet is removing a little-used loop to the Graduate School of Education at Lewis and Clark College.

TriMet is encouraging riders on lines 8, 12, 47, 74, 80, 82, and 87 to check the schedule because the agency has made adjustments to these lines. TriMet says riders who use the Gateway/NE 99th Ave and Tigard transit centers should plan extra time to adjust to updates to bus stop locations.

Before the pandemic, TriMet says it was in the largest continuous bus service expansion in the agency’s history. However, the funding challenges presented by the pandemic put expansion plans on hold.