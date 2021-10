PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The TriMet lines in Northeast Portland began running again Sunday after a two-week shutdown.

The Red, Blue and Green lines were all impacted by construction. Lines were closed from the Lloyd Center at Northeast 7th Avenue to Northeast 60th Avenue.

TriMet was using shuttle buses to transport passengers between the stops.

The construction work improved drainage along the tracks and wooden rail ties were replaced for a smoother ride.