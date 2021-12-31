Come on and take a free ride: TriMet offers NYE 2021 treat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to put 2021 in the rear-view mirror. Let’s be honest, it wasn’t a terrific year. Better than 2020, maybe, but not in the upper echelon of years.

Still, we’re going to celebrate on New Year’s Eve. Make sure you show some smarts that night — don’t drink and drive.

If you’re partying in the Portland metro, TriMet is offering free rides from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. Those free rides will be on the MAX lines, the buses and the Portland Streetcar.

The MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines will keep people moving until about 3 a.m. But the MAX Red Line trains will end service earlier. The last train leaves Pioneer Square for Portland International Airport at 12:48 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

TriMet is also rolling out a new trip planner that provides real time locations of both trains and buses.

A reminder: Masks are required while riding. Riders should bundle up because it will still be cold and the areas right around the platforms and stations might be slick. It’s also a good idea to wear something bright and reflective to be more easily seen,

The free rides are done through a partnership between TriMet and ODOT.