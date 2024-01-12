PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Anyone using public transit to make it to a warming center during the severe winter weather this weekend won’t be turned away by TriMet.

The transit agency says they’ll provide the free rides through Tuesday at the earliest. However, they plan to watch conditions closely and are prepared to make adjustments as needed.

“We have our road supervisors out there looking for potential problems, and then the operators themselves – hundreds of them driving routes – who can report back conditions that would result in a detour around a problem spot,” one spokesperson told KOIN 6.

TriMet says its main goal this weekend is to keep service as safe and consistent as possible.

Most buses have been equipped with chains, which means bus speeds are capped at 25 mph. Some lines may be operating at an even slower pace, so officials say riders should prepare for longer trips.

“We want to thank our riders in advance for their patience and understanding, as trips may take longer while buses are chained,” the agency said in a press release.

As for light rails, officials say the trains are equipped with “ice cutters that can help clear buildup from the wires that supply power to the trains.” The primary concern for MAX trains is power outages.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 14, the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland will be closed to MAX trains for six weeks due to the final stages of construction on TriMet’s “A Better Red Project,” which seeks to extend and improve the Red Line.

To check on the latest outages and find other service information, visit trimet.org/alerts or follow @trimetalerts on social media.