TriMet steadily progressing on new pedestrian bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new bike and pedestrian bridge is in the works in southeast Portland.

The pedestrian-bike bridge is near the Orange Line’s Clinton Street and 12th Avenue MAX station. TriMet said this makes an important connection for people and cyclists to make a safe crossing between the Hosford-Abernethy and Brooklyn neighborhoods. A few weeks ago, TriMet had put in a tower, which was a pivotal step. This Thursday morning, they installed the overcrossing’s main span, which made the structure finally take the shape of a bridge.

“The previous bridges that spanned the Dune Pacific Railroad tracks were old and rickety,” said TriMet Spokesperson Tyler Graf. “They weren’t in very good shape and they weren’t ADA compliant either and [by the end] it will be fully ADA compliant with elevators on both end.”

When the trains block the tracks, residents have witness cyclists climbing over stopped freight cars to get through. This new bridge will keep people safe while crossing both the MAX and Union Pacific Railroad.

Crews will be installing the final tower on Friday.

According to TriMet, the project is expected to cost approximately $10.5 million. The overcrossing is being constructed using remaining Portland-Milwaukie Light Rail Transit Project funds.

