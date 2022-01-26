PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning Feb. 25, TriMet will have the authority to ban any riders for spitting or “propelling other bodily fluids” on transit employees.

The TriMet Board of Directors revised the agency’s code to allow for the change, passing Ordinance 364 unaniously during a meeting Wednesday morning. The ordinance makes several other changes to the transit agency’s code, including keeping police officers from asking riders for proof of fare in most instances.

Under the new rule, TriMet can issue long-term exclusions — up to a lifelong ban — to riders who spit or propel other bodily fluids at transit employees.

“Most riders treat our operators and other frontline employees with respect, but those who don’t should lose the privilege to use our transit system,” General Manager Sam Desue Jr. said in an agency press release.

KOIN 6 News is working to confirm how exactly TriMet plans to enforce the newly revised rules and whether any riders could face criminal consequences for such an action.

The agency said police may still be present to investigate other crimes or intervene in threatening situations, but under the new ordinance, only a TriMet general manager can direct transit police officers to check for fares.

The revision comes about three years after TriMet decriminalized fare evasion for riders whose sole offense was skipping the fee.

Among other changes, the new rule also implemented gender-neutral terminology in the TriMet code and banned drug possession on TriMet vehicles.

According to the press release following the board meeting Wednesday, transit supervisors would be able to cite and possibly suspend riding privileges for anyone who carried or used a “small amount of drugs” on their vehicles.

TriMet called the revised rules part of an effort to improve public safety on its transit lines. Ordinance 364 is set to take effect Feb. 25.