TriMet to limit bus service amid agency’s worst-ever driver shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning Monday, TriMet will reduce service on 20 of its 84 bus lines across the Portland metro area as the agency battles the most severe driver shortage in its history, officials said.

The agency cited employee attrition and a lack of new job applications as being responsible for the staffing crisis. TriMet said it will decrease service by about 9%, returning it to a level not seen since the start of the pandemic.

Officials said the following bus lines will have buses arriving less often on weekdays, and some lines may run fewer hours of the day:

Line 4-Fessenden

Line 8-Jackson Park/NE 15th

Line12-Barbur/Sandy Blvd

Line 15-Belmont/NW 23rd

Line 17-Holgate/Broadway

Line 21-Sandy Blvd/223rd

Line30-Estacada

Line 33-McLoughlin/King Rd

Line 35-Macadam/Greeley

Line 52-Farmington/185th

Line 54-Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy

Line 56-Scholls Ferry Rd

Line 62-Murray Blvd

Line 67-Bethany/158th

Line 70-12th/NE 33rd Ave

Line 71-60th Ave

Line 75-Cesar Chavez/Lombard

Line 76-Hall/Greenburg

Line 77-Broadway/Halsey

Line78-Denney/Kerr Pkwy

To attract more applicants, TriMet announced in November that newly hired bus operators would receive a $2,500 sign-on bonus in addition to driver’s hourly pay, which recently saw a $4 bump as the agency continued to try to fill vacancies.

TriMet said bus operators who have worked full-time for three years are guaranteed a yearly salary of $68,000, along with seven weeks of paid training and both health and retirement benefits.

For more information on the service reduction, visit TriMet’s original announcement here.