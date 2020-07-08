TriMet unveils month-long Steel Bridge improvement project

The improvement project is set to last throughout August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Steel Bridge is about to see extensive improvements in what will be TriMet’s most ambitious capital project to date.

TriMet officially unveiled the Steel Bridge MAX Improvements project on Wednesday morning. The 108-year-old bridge will be completely closed off to all traffic, with construction lasting for four weeks.

TriMet says crews will perform a “series of upgrades to one of the busiest connection points in the entire MAX system.” The signal system, tracks, switches and other elements on and around the bridge will be among improvements made over the month. The project is slated to begin on August 2 and will last through August 29.

Shuttle buses will take riders across the river during the project. However, due to coronavirus safety measures, capacity on those shuttle busses will be limited.

TriMet’s Chief Operating Officer Sam Desue Jr. will further discuss the project in a press conference at the Rose Quarter Transit Center on Wednesday morning. It is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.