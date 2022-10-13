PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet is warning riders of “major disruptions” with the arrival of President Joe Biden on Friday and Saturday.

Service for the MAX and bus will likely be delayed in downtown Portland starting at 6 a.m. Friday. This disruption is expected to last until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Riders on the MAX Red Line should also plan for delays between Portland International Airport and Gateway Transit Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The transit service is also expecting disruptions in East Portland as MAX trains, buses and other vehicles will reportedly be asked to stop for periods of time when Biden or his motorcade are nearby.

For up-to-date details on delays, visit TriMet’s website.

The Portland Police Bureau also issued a warning to drivers, saying that major roads in the city and downtown Portland will be impacted.