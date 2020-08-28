TriMet wrapping up Steel Bridge improvement project

The project began at the beginning of August

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –TriMet is on schedule to wrap up its Steel Bridge MAX Improvement Project this weekend.

For the past month, crews have been working hard to make necessary upgrades on the bridge and MAX rail lines. Saturday, TriMet will be testing the newly rebuilt light rail system. There will be more lane closures on the east side of the bridge so that crews have more space to do those tests.

TriMet tells us the project has gone smoothly.

“What people are going to notice once the system opens again is a smoother ride, few delays and disruptions — basically a faster more reliable system,” Tyler Graf of TriMet said.

The Steel Bridge is on track to reopen to all traffic on Sunday.