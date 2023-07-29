Troutdale officials said there has been a “rash of street sign vandalism.” (Courtesy City of Troutdale)

Officials said they responded to two reports of a cougar in the Sandee-Palisades area on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Troutdale has reported an uptick in street-sign thefts and cougar sightings just within the past few days.

On Thursday afternoon, city officials announced that at least 25 street signs had been vandalized over the past week, with most of them being stop signs.

“This destruction presents serious public safety risks to motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians,” the city said. “Please be watchful for downed signs – especially the stop signs – and take extra care when approaching and crossing intersections.”

Troutdale residents who see a downed sign are advised to notify Public Works at 503-674-3300. Residents with any information on the suspects are asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503-988-0560.

Additionally, officials said they responded to two reports of a cougar in the Sandee-Palisades area on Friday afternoon. This occurred almost a week after a cougar was spotted at Cannon Beach’s Haystock Rock.

Cougar sightings can be reported to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife or Oregon State Police.