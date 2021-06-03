Troutdale’s First Friday is back, better and free

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — Like most things, Troutdale’s First Friday Art Walk was upended last year by the pandemic. But it’s back and organizers pulled out all the stops and made it kid friendly.

Troutdale officials will shut down the road to street traffic at 4 p.m. Friday, turning the Art Walk into a pedestrian plaza. Brick-and-mortar stores and restaurants will extend their service out into the sidewalks and patios. Artwork and artists will be out and about.

Businesses in downtown Troutdale said it’s a great time to get to know each other and connect as a community.

Donna Erwin said she was the original found of the First Friday tradition and she’s happy to see it’s grown.

“It’s really nice to have someone helping me this year. This year I’ve kind of turned it over to the city and the Cascadia Arts Association,” said Erwin, who owns the Columbia River Gallery. “Now that we’ve had more support I’m super excited about the collaboration and the new shutting the street down and set up more outside.”

One local pie shop, the Way Out Inn, will serve some fun summertime pizza flavors featuring produce from local farms — and pizza classics, too. Owner Leslie Henson is looking forward to bringing the Troutdale tradition back.

“I think First Friday will be a lot of fun,” Henson said. “We’ll have some tasting set up while the street is blocked off and corn hole and just some fun things to do to be outside.”

She said they’re glad their pizza deliveries carried them through the pandemic but are thrilled to bring the pub part back, which lets people gather again.

“We’re excited to see how big people’s kids have gotten over the past year and changes in folks lives and having them back around,” she said.

There will be fine art and artists, craft vendors, dining, drinks, live music, disc golf and a kids zone. The best part — it’s free!

A 3-block section between Buxton Road and SE Kibling Street will be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, and the same change will take place every first Friday through October 2021.