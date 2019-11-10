Truck loaded with prizes, donations stolen in Troutdale

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truck stocked full raffle prizes from a company party and donations for charity was stolen in Troutdale Saturday morning. The truck’s owner is now asking for the public’s help in finding it.

Scott Brawner said his red Ford F250 was stolen early Saturday morning from the McMenamins Edgefield Hotel parking lot. It was packed with raffle items from his company’s party, as well as donations collected for a local non-profit.

“I couldn’t believe it wasn’t there,” said Brawner. “I was just sick to my stomach. I parked it in an area that I thought was the most secure. There was cameras in that parking lot. It’s well lot. I backed it up against a tree so nobody could open up the canopy.”

Among the prizes that were stolen: dozens of backpacks, a flat screen TV, and a BBQ. There were also drums filled with socks which were to be donated to the Bloomin’ Boutique. The non-profit provides clothing, shows, bedding, and other personal care items to under-privileged children, according to the organization’s website.

Brawner is also desperate to get his truck back—a vehicle that has been with him for 21 years.

An undated photo of the red Ford F250 truck. November 9, 2019 (Courtesy Scott Brawner)

“Both our boys, 19 and 21, grew up in this truck,” said Brawner. “We have camped in it, slept in it, brought our puppies home in [it], and haul hay every year for our farm with it.”

Brawner said anyone with information about where his truck and the raffle prizes are should contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Brawner is now offering a $2500 reward for the return of the truck. The Tualatin Valley Firefighters Union, Local 1660 — Brawner is a retired firefighter — is working to organize a clothes drive to replace the donations in the truck that were stolen.

This story was corrected to clarify the stolen property involved.