Truck’s owner latches onto ladder as thief drives away

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man working on billboards held onto the ladders of his truck as a thief got inside and sped off Wednesday morning in Portland.

The owner was using the rack as a ladder to reach a billboard when he first noticed the suspect, later identified as Jacob E. Sopher. When the owner was unable to get down he grabbed onto the top of the truck.

The first call came in around 5:45 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a man clinging to the ladders mounted on the truck’s roof rack. The truck was stolen near SW 3rd and Oak, police said.

The pickup was driving south on Barbur Boulevard onto Southwest Capitol Highway and then Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway when officers found it.

The owner was yelling for help while still holding on, while Sopher began jerking the wheel in an attempt to shake the owner off, officials said.

Officers tried to keep other cars away from the pickup.

The driver did a U-turn onto Bertha Boulevard, to northbound I-5, to northbound I-405, and onto Highway 26 westbound, before exiting the highway on Southwest Canyon Road, police said.

The owner jumped into the truck’s bed before jumping out onto a grassy patch near Southwest Canyon Road and Southwest Canyon Lane in Beaverton.

Sopher proceeded to drive down a dead-end street where officers arrested him. Officials said robbery detectives were called in to assist.

The owner was not seriously injured, police said.

Sopher was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree kidnapping, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and reckless endangering, officials said.