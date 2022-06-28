PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On this week’s True Crime Tuesday, police need the public’s help identifying remains found in Gresham earlier this year.

On February 24, police found the body of a woman near the Springwater Corridor. The medical examiner hasn’t had any luck in identifying the woman and needs the public’s help so her family can be informed.

Anyone with any information about who this may be is asked to call the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s officer at 503.988.0055 and reference case number MU-220224-738.

