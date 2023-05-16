Sun's out, cones out -- that's what they say, right?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If Portland’s 90-degree temperatures over Mother’s Day weekend had you sweating and begging for air conditioning, you’re in for a long summer. Thankfully, Portland and the surrounding area are home to several bone-chilling ice cream shops to keep you cool.

Whether it’s ice cream, a milkshake, frozen yogurt or gelato you seek, you can find it all within the metro area.

Yelp compiled a list of the top-10 ice cream shops in the Portland area. These high-ranking businesses are all listed in the ice cream category on Yelp and have three or fewer locations.

The company ranked them using a number of factors including the total volume and rating of reviews.

So, the next time the heat has you feeling like you’re in a toaster oven, try visiting one of these frosty businesses.

Sweat your way to the Woodstock Neighborhood if you’d like to cool down at Cloud City. This small shop features creative flavors like caramelized banana and roasted cherry mascarpone. Their cookie dough ice cream is also loaded with cookie dough. Cloud City Ice Cream serves both dairy-based and dairy-free ice cream.

4525 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

In a small food cart in the Woodstock neighborhood, Hurry Back Ice Cream has been serving the neighborhood for years. The small-batch ice cream is made from scratch right in the cart. Make a day of it and stop by the food cart on your way to or from Sellwood Riverfront Park to beat the heat.

7875 Southeast 13th Avenue, Portland, OR 97202

Enjoy a taste of Italy without venturing out of the country by stopping by Pinolo Gelato on Southeast Division Street in Portland. As its website makes clear – gelato is not ice cream. Gelato is not as cold as ice cream and Pinolo says it has less fat, since it’s made mostly of milk and not cream. So, the next time you desire a sweet treat, try a soft cup of Pinolo Gelato.

3707 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202

Vegans can have fun with ice cream too. In fact, Kate’s Ice Cream specializes in vegan and gluten-free ice cream. The business was inspired by the owner’s sister’s dairy intolerance and has since taken off into a scoop shop serving customers on North Mississippi Avenue in Portland.

3713 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

Shakes, crepes and cones – now that’s a trio anyone would have a hard time turning down, especially on a hot day. McBee’s serves them all in Beaverton. From soft-serve ice cream cones to sundaes and sweet and savory crepes, McBee’s doesn’t just have dessert, it has everything you need for a meal.

18365 NW West Union Rd D, Portland, OR 97229

For some people, a trip to the Columbia River Gorge isn’t complete without a stop at Sugarpine Drive-In in Troutdale. This drive-in restaurant is famous for its soft-serve cones and signature sundaes. They’re best enjoyed outside the restaurant while taking in the view of the gorgeous Sandy River.

1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060

With flavors inspired by the season, there’s always something new to try at Eb & Bean. This frozen yogurt company serves both dairy and plant-based desserts with creative toppings and sauces at its three Portland locations.

1425 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97232

3040 SE Division St. Portland, OR 97202

645 NW 21st Ave. Portland, OR 97209

If one person in the family wants frozen yogurt and another person wants ice cream, take them to TartBerry where you can have the best of both worlds. This frozen treat shop allows customers to build their own fro-yo cup or choose their favorite flavors in an ice cream cone. It’s located in Portland’s Goose Hollow Neighborhood.

915 SW 9th Ave. Portland, OR 97205

From a vintage van at the Oregon Zoo, Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream has been keeping visitors at the Oregon Zoo cool for years. This soft-serve ice cream is inspired by New Zealand-style, berry-flavored ice cream. The food cart uses Tillamook ice cream and berries from the Willamette Valley

4001 SW Canyon Rd. Portland, OR 97221

Oh My Gelati will have you saying “OMG” with its frozen custard and Italian ice – you can even layer both. The Oregon City dessert shop also serves sundaes, shakes and smoothies and flavored lemonade and Italian sodas.

1630 Beavercreek Rd. Suite C, Oregon City, OR 97045

Yelp only included ice cream shops with three or fewer locations. If larger chains were included, Salt & Straw would have been ranked third and Matcha Café Maiko would be ranked sixth.