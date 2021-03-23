Turner: PPB needs to fill 150 jobs to effectively curb crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When asked if violence in Portland has escalated in recent years, newly reinstated Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner said, “Absolutely.”

Shootings and homicides have been steadily increasing in Portland. Police reported 75 shootings last month compared to 38 in February of 2020. In early March, police said there had already been 18 homicides — 13 of which were related to gun violence — since the start of the year.

In a one-on-one interview with KOIN 6 News, Turner said the trend is “unusual” for Portland. He said, “Anyone who has been here a long time understands and knows that. It’s an uncomfortable and unsafe feeling, when people don’t frequent downtown like they used to, when people are scared in their neighborhoods after dark.”

Turner said the Portland Police Bureau needs to fill roughly 150 positions in order to effectively suppress the increase in violent crime.

“Obviously, with our staffing levels, with the resources we have, with the budget we have — we’re seeing increases with all of these things,” he said. “The community is asking for stopping the shootings in the streets, stopping the homicides in the streets.”

Portland leaders dissolved the PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team last summer amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd. When asked if disbanding the GVRT was a mistake, Turner said, “I think the numbers speak for themselves. I think that’s been a conversation that’s gone on over and over again. To me, it’s not about the numbers, it’s about community safety and the community does not feel safe right now.” In the GVRT’s absence, the city formed the Enhanced Community Safety Team to investigate and now prevent shootings. Turner said even with the newly-established task force, police still need more resources.

Turner is stepping back into the lead at the PPA after former President Brian Hunzeker resigned last week. Hunzeker left after the PPA said he made a “serious, isolated mistake” connected to a leaked report falsely tying Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to a hit-and-run crash. Hardesty has demanded an outside investigation into how the report was leaked to members of the media. Mayor Ted Wheeler has also called for an independent review of the report.

In a one-on-one interview with KOIN 6 News, Turner said he couldn’t comment on how Hunzeker was involved in the leaked report because of ongoing investigations. However, Turner said he called Hardesty’s office last week following the resignation and said Hardesty’s staff told him they would let her know he had called.

Despite all the trials Portland now faces, Turner is jumping back into his former position with optimism. “I feel great,” he said. “I’m ready to dedicate 100% of my time and effort into getting us moving forward and back on track and stabilized.”