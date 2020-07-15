Uber Eats charges Portlanders new fee in response to cap

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is the only city in the United States where the customer is now being charged a special fee to make up for a recent cap on the fee the app is charging restaurants.

The $3 fee is labeled on the app as the ‘City of Portland Ordinance.’ It started popping up on order receipts last week after the Portland City Council voted unanimously to cap the app fees at 10% for restaurants that use drivers, along with capping feeds at 5% for restaurants that only use it for pick-up orders, or if they have their own delivery drivers.

The fees apply to apps like Door Dash, Caviar, Grub Hub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

In response, Uber Eats says 10% is not enough “to cover fair pay for delivery people.” They said other cities have made the cap at 15%.

“A 10% commission is not enough to cover fair pay for delivery people, and as a result we plan to add a surcharge to orders from Portland restaurants to pay delivery drivers. This was a tough decision, and we know it will impact customers and restaurants. The fee will only apply to Portland restaurants, so customers in Portland can still order from surrounding areas to avoid the additional cost,” a statement from the company read.