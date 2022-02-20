Ukrainians in Portland: Worrying about Russia not new

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the escalating conflict in Ukraine is taking the world’s attention, Ukrainian immigrants in Oregon say they’re constantly worried about their families and friends still at home.

Fr. Volodymyr Yavorskyi, the pastor of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Sellwood, said his congregation is mostly Ukrainian immigrants who have personal ties to Ukraine. For them, worrying about Russia isn’t new.

“Everyone is worried. Some is a little bit more worried, some is just tired to be worried because in Ukraine you have, not officially proclaimed, but for 8 years we’ve had this war because 8 years ago Russia took Crimea and a little part of eastern Ukraine,” Fr. Yavorskyi.

He said younger Ukrainians are optimistic but it’s still hard on everyone.