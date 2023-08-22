The current budget could force the sheriff to eliminate more than 200 jail beds and cut staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Sheriff warned commissioners Tuesday that the county’s jail system is in trouble if it doesn’t get more state money.

Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said the current budget would force her to eliminate more than 200 jail beds and cut staff – ultimately releasing inmates in custody for car theft, robbery, rape, and burglary.

“How many people would we release: 20-60 people at a time for a jail release?” said Commissioner Lori Stegmann. “That’s just unacceptable.”

To avoid that outcome, Morrisey O’Donnell has asked commissioners for a one-time sum of $3 million from the county this year.

“In order to maintain our safe facilities that promote rehabilitation opportunities for education and wellbeing services and support go hand-in -hand with our corrections housing,” the sheriff said.

Although Multnomah County’s jails are only about 80% full at the moment – and have not reached capacity for the past few years – county corrections say that lawmakers did not give them all the money it needs.

The state pays counties to house and monitor felons, but lawmakers are concerned they are not getting better outcomes with money for community corrections because too many people are getting out and reoffending.

However, the county’s Department of Corrections staff point out that the level of need among inmates – skyrocketing when they come in with issues from drug abuse, homelessness and mental health – is not just a matter of giving someone a bed and meals behind bars.

They say the trend is starting to show more and more people being incarcerated. Morrisey O’Donnell said that while the county may be able to provide a few million to get by this year, much more will be needed down the road.

Commissioners are worried about what’s looming ahead.

“This really is something we need our legislative partners to step up and fund us,” Stegmann said. “We have to rehabilitate people instead of just running them through the system time after time after time.”

The county commissioners are expected to vote next week whether to give public safety the one time money.