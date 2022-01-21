Unhoused remain at risk, despite metro’s housing initiative

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During a press conference Friday, Metro Council President Lynn Peterson announced the council is on track with its affordable housing initiative, however, the lack of housing continues to burden Portlanders.

In July of 2021, funds were invested toward homeless services in the area to help those unhoused find the services they needed – including, shelter, mental health, addiction and employment services.

“There’s no sugarcoating this situation,” said Peterson. Despite the city’s progress, “this isn’t easy and we won’t end homelessness in the next six months.”

According to Peterson, by the end of June this year 900 new shelter beds will be added to the already 2,200 beds available in the metro area. Along with that, 2,500 people will be living in permanent housing.

The Land Use Advisory Committee is helping develop shelter sites and safe camping areas.

While rising rent costs are putting a severe financial strain on metro residents, the city has been working to create affordable housing. In early November construction began for a new four-story apartment complex in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood.

According to Peterson, the Metro has built nearly 3,000 of the 3,900 homes it aimed to provide through the 2018 affordable housing bond. She noted only 48% of the allocated revenue had been used so far.

“We are suffering the consequences of decades of cuts to housing and critical services by the federal government,” said Peterson. “We are living the Reagan Revolution. Low wages, income inequality, and skyrocketing housing costs have torn apart whatever safety net we had.”