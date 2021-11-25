Union Gospel Mission delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving meals were packed up to-go at the Union Gospel Mission in Portland, November 26, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Volunteers at Union Gospel Mission served up around 300 to-go meals today from their headquarters in Old Town for Thanksgiving.

All of the traditional favorites were included like turkey, potatoes and a slice of pumpkin pie.

Even though they can’t host a sit-down meal because of the pandemic, the mission wanted to provide the community a little comfort this Thanksgiving.

“I think the holidays are extra hard they’re often separated from families don’t get to celebrate like they normally would and so we want to do our best to make a personal connection with them and give them a little something special for the holidays,” Courtney Dodds of Union Gospel Mission said.

UGM has another 600 thanksgiving meals ready to go — their mobile outreach crew will distribute them over the next several days.

