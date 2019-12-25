Union Gospel Mission serves hundreds of Christmas meals

About 130 volunteers will help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Union Gospel Mission will serve up to 500 meals to people in need on Christmas Day.

This year they’ll serve 225 pounds of sliced ham, potatoes, yams and green beans among other items, plus about 100 pies to finish the fesst.

Organizers said it takes more than 130 volunteers to set up and serve the Christmas Day meals, which will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.