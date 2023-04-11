PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The heavy, persistent rain in Oregon and Washington continues to cause problems throughout the region, one day after a small landslide shut down northbound I-5 near Woodland for hours.

Rising water closed Northeast Rock Creek Boulevard for Tuesday, which also caused some flooding at a nearby golf course.

Neighbor Chris Cunningham said there’s been “heavy, unrelenting rain” that overflowed.

“It goes into several Rock Creek neighborhoods, and it’s the main street to get there,” Cunningham told KOIN 6 News. “We have a beautiful walk through the park, but the park is flooded now.’

But she added it usually doesn’t last very long “and the city is good about cleaning it up.”

Don Hamilton with the Oregon Department of Transportation told KOIN 6 News their crews are on the lookout for landslides — and will continue to be on alert the rest of this week.

“This is a scary time of year with all the rain. We’re seeing a lot of slides, we’re expecting more slides with all this rain we’re getting,” Hamilton said. “This is very tricky and can be dangerous.”

The Washington Department of Transportation is also on alert for landslides. The small slide on Monday hit 2 cars and caused a minor injury to one person.