US Homeland Security P-3 AEW surveillance plane at PDX

A P-3 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) detection and monitoring aircraft operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at Portland International Airport, July 22, 2020. (Courtesy of Zac B)

The aircraft, also known as an AWACS, was sitting on the General Aviation ramp on Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large surveillance aircraft operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was spotted at Portland International Airport, KOIN 6 News learned Thursday.

A public information officer for PDX confirmed a P-3 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) detection and monitoring aircraft was sitting on the General Aviation ramp on Thursday morning.

Photos shared with KOIN 6 News appear to show a DHS seal on the aircraft’s tail.

The aircraft, also known as an AWACS, has various uses by the federal government, including as a “force multiplier in joint operations with local, state, and federal partners for National Special Security Events and consequence management efforts,” according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

A P-3 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) detection and monitoring aircraft operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at Portland International Airport, July 22, 2020. (Courtesy of Zac B)

A P-3 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) detection and monitoring aircraft operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at Portland International Airport, July 22, 2020. (Courtesy of Zac B)

The CBP said P-3 AEWs were used in 2016 to help with 145 different drug busts resulting in the seizure of over 193,000 pounds of cocaine in Texas and Florida.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to DHS and has not received a reply.