Vaccinated attendees enjoy final day of Rose City Comic Con

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland likes to keep things weird, but people near the Oregon Convention Center Sunday might have looked a bit weirder than usual as the Rose City Comic Con held its last day of events.

The comic con usually draws huge crowds of people clad in costumes.

For the 2021 Rose City Comic Con, attendees had to wear masks and show proof of their vaccination in order to attend. The requirements didn’t stop people from having fun.

“Everyone’s super friendly. We met Carl Weathers and that was really cool… some really good art too and met some really fun people,” said Kristin Adams, who attended the event.

Carl Weathers is a television director and plays the character Greef Karga in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

He was one of a number of big names who took part in the 2021 comic con. The cast of the super hero show “The Boys” and “Star Trek” legend George Takei were also there.