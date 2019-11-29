Vandalism of Mt Tabor statue similar to San Francisco

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A statue in Mount Tabor Park was vandalized with red paint and covered in words similarly used in a recent San Francisco vandalism.

The statue of Harvey Scott, a former editor of The Oregonian, was covered with the words “No Thanks Land” and “Chinook Land.”

It’s not known at this time who did this to the Scott statue.

Crews with Portland Parks and Recreation will clean up the statue as soon as they can.